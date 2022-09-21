Hilton Metal Forging bags railway wheel supply order from Central Railways

The company has been awarded an order based on a tender bid on 29 August 2022.

Hilton Metal Forging said that it participates in tenders for supply of Railway Wheel to Railway Department of Wheel Monobloc- Rolled. The company received tender in its favor.

The company already supplied two consignments of wheels & became one of the suppliers of this railway wheel requirement of Indian government.

The company further informed that it was recently awarded an order based out of a tender, which was bid by the company on 29 August 2022 for Kalka-Shimla Jurisdiction of the Central Railways.

The order for the same was released on 14 September 2022.

Hilton Metal Forging is a manufacturer & distributor of steel forged flanges, fittings & oilfield, and marine products for both the domestic & international markets. The company is the first indigenous MSME company to produce railway wheels and are approved and supplied to railway workshops.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021. Sales rose 127.39% to Rs 17.85 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

The scrip shed 0.25% to currently trade at Rs 80 on the BSE.

