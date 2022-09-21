Aurum Proptech Ltd Falls 1.98%

Aurum Proptech Ltd has lost 4.14% over last one month compared to 8.38% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 1.67% rise in the SENSEX

Aurum Proptech Ltd lost 1.98% today to trade at Rs 126.3. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.24% to quote at 27491.61. The index is down 8.38 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd decreased 1.25% and Expleo Solutions Ltd lost 1.11% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went down 21.93 % over last one year compared to the 1.28% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Aurum Proptech Ltd has lost 4.14% over last one month compared to 8.38% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 1.67% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 423 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 38493 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 162.65 on 29 Nov 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 59.74 on 25 Oct 2021.

