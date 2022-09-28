Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd Slips 3.99%, S&P BSE Financial Services index Shed 1.11%

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd has added 0.42% over last one month compared to 2.02% fall in S&P BSE Financial Services index and 2.3% drop in the SENSEX

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd fell 3.99% today to trade at Rs 530.05. The S&P BSE Financial Services index is down 1.11% to quote at 8052.73. The index is down 2.02 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Muthoot Capital Services Ltd decreased 3.95% and TruCap Finance Ltd lost 3.94% on the day. The S&P BSE Financial Services index went down 6.35 % over last one year compared to the 5.08% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd has added 0.42% over last one month compared to 2.02% fall in S&P BSE Financial Services index and 2.3% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 121 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 25377 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 650 on 19 Sep 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 288.75 on 20 Jun 2022.

