Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 92.66 points or 0.6% at 15325.29 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 6.45%), Alkem Laboratories Ltd (down 5.9%),Gufic BioSciences Ltd (down 4.99%),Ipca Laboratories Ltd (down 4.58%),Neuland Laboratories Ltd (down 3.68%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (down 3.36%), Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd (down 3.29%), Indoco Remedies Ltd (down 3.26%), Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 3.07%), and Medicamen Biotech Ltd (down 2.95%).

On the other hand, Granules India Ltd (up 5.61%), Opto Circuits (India) Ltd (up 5%), and Piramal Enterprises Ltd (up 4.86%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 789.4 or 2.58% at 31398.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 219.25 points or 2.43% at 9248.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 30.92 points or 0.29% at 10621.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 1.13 points or 0.03% at 3775.01.

On BSE,1195 shares were trading in green, 945 were trading in red and 158 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)