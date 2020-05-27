Kothari Products Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

AMD Industries Ltd, Excel Industries Ltd, Kesoram Industries Ltd and Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 May 2020.

Kothari Products Ltd soared 19.93% to Rs 65 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 23005 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2462 shares in the past one month.

AMD Industries Ltd surged 16.68% to Rs 15.11. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10949 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 471 shares in the past one month.

Excel Industries Ltd spiked 13.30% to Rs 622.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8913 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4644 shares in the past one month.

Kesoram Industries Ltd exploded 13.22% to Rs 27.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 36863 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9159 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd rose 10.30% to Rs 112.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1830 shares in the past one month.

