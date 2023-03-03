Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 1.72 points or 0.01% at 21667.42 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (down 1.49%), Sanofi India Ltd (down 1.39%),Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (down 1.14%),Jubilant Pharmova Ltd (down 0.88%),Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd (down 0.88%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NGL Fine Chem Ltd (down 0.81%), Cipla Ltd (down 0.78%), Gland Pharma Ltd (down 0.72%), Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd (down 0.72%), and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (down 0.68%).

On the other hand, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 6.75%), Medicamen Biotech Ltd (up 4.41%), and Fermenta Biotech Ltd (up 3.5%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 941.76 or 1.6% at 59851.11.

The Nifty 50 index was up 281.3 points or 1.62% at 17603.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 233.35 points or 0.84% at 27891.56.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 59.75 points or 0.68% at 8814.07.

On BSE,2169 shares were trading in green, 1250 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)