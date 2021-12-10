Bajaj Electricals Ltd Spikes 6.38%

Bajaj Electricals Ltd has added 0.27% over last one month compared to 2.82% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index and 2.8% drop in the SENSEX

Bajaj Electricals Ltd rose 6.38% today to trade at Rs 1113.45. The S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index is up 0.43% to quote at 5812.22. The index is down 2.82 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Trident Ltd increased 4.99% and Dish TV India Ltd added 4.82% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index went up 35.42 % over last one year compared to the 27.64% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd has added 0.27% over last one month compared to 2.82% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index and 2.8% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 23146 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 14000 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1588.55 on 17 Sep 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 526.8 on 21 Dec 2020.

