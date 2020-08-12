Suven Life Sciences Ltd Slides 5.82%, S&P BSE Healthcare index Shed 1.53%

Suven Life Sciences Ltd has added 22.91% over last one month compared to 14.59% gain in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 4.16% rise in the SENSEX

Suven Life Sciences Ltd fell 5.82% today to trade at Rs 47.75. The S&P BSE Healthcare index is down 1.53% to quote at 19083.86. The index is up 14.59 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Ajanta Pharma Ltd decreased 3.17% and Divis Laboratories Ltd lost 3.09% on the day. The S&P BSE Healthcare index went up 51.73 % over last one year compared to the 3.42% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Suven Life Sciences Ltd has added 22.91% over last one month compared to 14.59% gain in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 4.16% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 45827 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.82 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 67.4 on 28 Feb 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 11.42 on 16 Aug 2019.

