Unichem Labs gains ater USFDA approval for celecoxib capsules

Unichem Laboratories gained 1.15% to Rs 280.85 after the company said it received US drug regulator's approval for celecoxib capsules, an anti-inflammatory drug.

In a regulatory filing made during market hours today, the company said that it had received ANDA approval for its Celecoxib Capsules, 50 mg, 100 mg, 200 mg, and 400 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA). The product is a generic version of Celebrex capsules of G.D. Searle LLC, Division of Pfizer Inc.

Celecoxib capsules are indicated for treatment of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, acute pain and primary dysmenorrhea.

"The product will be commercialized from Unichem's Goa Plant, the company said in a statement.

Unichem Laboratories is an international, integrated, specialty pharmaceutical company. It manufactures and markets a large basket of pharmaceutical formulations as branded generics as well as generics in several markets across the world.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 8.74 crore in Q2 FY21 as compared to a net loss of Rs 22.21 crore in Q2 FY20. Net sales during the quarter jumped 18.4% YoY to Rs 317.51 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)