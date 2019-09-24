JUST IN
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation to discuss draft resolution plan with bankers and institutional creditors
Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 38.69 points or 0.3% at 13006.57 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Take Solutions Ltd (up 5.08%), Medicamen Biotech Ltd (up 3.68%),Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd (up 3.27%),RPG Life Sciences Ltd (up 2.74%),Shilpa Medicare Ltd (up 2.06%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Aster DM Healthcare Ltd (up 1.96%), Pfizer Ltd (up 1.76%), Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd (up 1.7%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (up 1.59%), and Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (up 1.5%).

On the other hand, Morepen Laboratories Ltd (down 5.63%), Opto Circuits (India) Ltd (down 4.23%), and Procter & Gamble Health Ltd (down 2.57%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 19.56 or 0.05% at 39109.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 5.25 points or 0.05% at 11605.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 24.29 points or 0.18% at 13589.21.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 9.83 points or 0.21% at 4562.58.

On BSE,847 shares were trading in green, 710 were trading in red and 72 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 24 2019. 10:01 IST

