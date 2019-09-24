JUST IN
Energy shares gain

Energy stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 74.35 points or 1.64% at 4597.13 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Alphageo (India) Ltd (up 2.94%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 2.92%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 2.9%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.17%),Goa Carbon Ltd (up 1.01%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Deep Industries Ltd (up 1%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.95%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 0.76%), Coal India Ltd (up 0.59%), and Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 0.34%).

On the other hand, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 3.92%), Aban Offshore Ltd (down 3.73%), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 2.8%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 19.56 or 0.05% at 39109.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 5.25 points or 0.05% at 11605.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 24.29 points or 0.18% at 13589.21.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 9.83 points or 0.21% at 4562.58.

On BSE,847 shares were trading in green, 710 were trading in red and 72 were unchanged.

First Published: Tue, September 24 2019. 10:01 IST

