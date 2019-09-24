Aegis Logistics Ltd Spikes 4.05%

Aegis Logistics Ltd has lost 4.59% over last one month compared to 3.25% gain in S&P BSE Energy index and 6.55% rise in the SENSEX

Aegis Logistics Ltd rose 4.05% today to trade at Rs 185. The S&P BSE Energy index is up 0.79% to quote at 4558.58. The index is up 3.25 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Petronet LNG Ltd increased 2.87% and Gujarat Gas Ltd added 1.38% on the day. The S&P BSE Energy index went down 1.62 % over last one year compared to the 7.71% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Aegis Logistics Ltd has lost 4.59% over last one month compared to 3.25% gain in S&P BSE Energy index and 6.55% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2232 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6105 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 241 on 29 May 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 170.3 on 18 Feb 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)