Schaeffler India Ltd Slips 2.04%

Schaeffler India Ltd fell 2.04% today to trade at Rs 4088. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is down 0.65% to quote at 19129.28. The index is up 16.31 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd decreased 1.54% and Havells India Ltd lost 1.48% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went up 7.72 % over last one year compared to the 7.92% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Schaeffler India Ltd has added 2.09% over last one month compared to 16.31% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 6.76% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 25 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 366 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 5836.3 on 14 Jan 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3841 on 29 Jul 2019.

