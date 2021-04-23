Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 137.23 points or 0.59% at 23281.79 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Neuland Laboratories Ltd (down 6.11%), Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (down 3.8%),Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (down 2.94%),Fermenta Biotech Ltd (down 2.83%),Novartis India Ltd (down 2.65%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were FDC Ltd (down 2.21%), Ajanta Pharma Ltd (down 2.15%), Fortis Healthcare Ltd (down 1.94%), Wockhardt Ltd (down 1.83%), and Morepen Laboratories Ltd (down 1.73%).

On the other hand, Panacea Biotec Ltd (up 7.66%), Gufic BioSciences Ltd (up 4.49%), and Marksans Pharma Ltd (up 4.09%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 70.46 or 0.15% at 48010.21.

The Nifty 50 index was down 23.35 points or 0.16% at 14382.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 175.33 points or 0.84% at 21073.86.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 38.78 points or 0.57% at 6853.33.

On BSE,1713 shares were trading in green, 1110 were trading in red and 163 were unchanged.

