Healthcare stocks edge lower

Healthcare stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index decreasing 324.08 points or 1.22% at 26226.15 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Abbott India Ltd (down 5.07%), Marksans Pharma Ltd (down 4.29%),Shilpa Medicare Ltd (down 2.54%),Gland Pharma Ltd (down 2.51%),Metropolis Healthcare Ltd (down 2.46%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.34%), Hikal Ltd (down 2.31%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.18%), Indoco Remedies Ltd (down 2.07%), and Ipca Laboratories Ltd (down 1.96%).

On the other hand, Nectar Lifescience Ltd (up 9.83%), Suven Life Sciences Ltd (up 5.09%), and Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd (up 4.98%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 191.58 or 0.32% at 59553.3.

The Nifty 50 index was down 70.5 points or 0.4% at 17751.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 9.19 points or 0.03% at 28842.43.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 32.8 points or 0.37% at 8876.95.

On BSE,1538 shares were trading in green, 1663 were trading in red and 160 were unchanged.

