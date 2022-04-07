Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 2.6%, rises for fifth straight session

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 779.8, up 2.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.86% in last one year as compared to a 19.38% jump in NIFTY and a 9.61% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 779.8, up 2.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 17756.25. The Sensex is at 59387.21, down 0.37%. Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd has gained around 8.91% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13758.45, up 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 782, up 2.64% on the day. Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd is down 19.86% in last one year as compared to a 19.38% jump in NIFTY and a 9.61% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 19.32 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

