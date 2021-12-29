Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd rises around 1%

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 806, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 21.99% in last one year as compared to a 23.22% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.34% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 806, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 17228.6. The Sensex is at 57885.29, down 0.02%. Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd has dropped around 0.09% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13836.15, up 1.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 808.2, up 1.08% on the day. Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd is down 21.99% in last one year as compared to a 23.22% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.34% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 18.29 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)