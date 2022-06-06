Thyrocare Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Apar Industries Ltd, Elecon Engineering Company Ltd, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd and Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 June 2022.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd spiked 7.68% to Rs 682 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 17183 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7543 shares in the past one month.

Apar Industries Ltd soared 7.13% to Rs 763.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22002 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5863 shares in the past one month.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd surged 7.09% to Rs 246.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd added 6.62% to Rs 84.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26950 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36634 shares in the past one month.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd exploded 4.99% to Rs 90.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

