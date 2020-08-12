Helpage Finlease reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 4.48% to Rs 0.70 croreNet profit of Helpage Finlease remain constant at Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 4.48% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.700.67 4 OPM %81.4385.07 -PBDT0.170.17 0 PBT0.150.15 0 NP0.110.11 0
