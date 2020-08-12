Helpage Finlease reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.48% to Rs 0.70 crore

Net profit of Helpage Finlease remain constant at Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 4.48% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.700.6781.4385.070.170.170.150.150.110.11

