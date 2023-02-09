Helpage Finlease standalone net profit rises 13.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.82% to Rs 0.69 crore

Net profit of Helpage Finlease rose 13.33% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.82% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

