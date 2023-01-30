Utilties shares fall

Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 217.37 points or 6.66% at 3045.12 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 20%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 20%),Adani Power Ltd (down 5%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 3.63%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 3.58%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Nava Ltd (down 2.46%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 2.29%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 1.72%), Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 1.71%), and SJVN Ltd (down 1.62%).

On the other hand, NLC India Ltd (up 2.48%), NTPC Ltd (up 1.59%), and KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 1.54%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 461.61 or 0.78% at 58869.29.

The Nifty 50 index was down 141.2 points or 0.8% at 17463.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 126.09 points or 0.46% at 27497.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 45.6 points or 0.53% at 8632.46.

On BSE,1291 shares were trading in green, 2232 were trading in red and 180 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)