Heranba Industries standalone net profit rises 4.52% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Heranba Industries rose 4.52% to Rs 47.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 45.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.77% to Rs 423.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 353.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.423.33353.4415.6917.3168.8965.1963.3461.4147.6845.62

