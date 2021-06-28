Adani Transmission Ltd Slips 5%

Adani Transmission Ltd has lost 21.47% over last one month compared to 0.14% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 3.14% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Transmission Ltd fell 5% today to trade at Rs 1134.45. The S&P BSE Power index is down 0.48% to quote at 2786.69. The index is up 0.14 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Power Ltd decreased 3.68% and Adani Green Energy Ltd lost 0.92% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 72.38 % over last one year compared to the 50.8% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Transmission Ltd has lost 21.47% over last one month compared to 0.14% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 3.14% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 11674 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 43961 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1647.7 on 07 Jun 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 216.4 on 19 Jun 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)