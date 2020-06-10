JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Market may open higher

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1887.39 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Hero MotoCorp consolidated net profit declines 21.62% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 20.36% to Rs 6333.51 crore

Net profit of Hero MotoCorp declined 21.62% to Rs 604.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 771.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.36% to Rs 6333.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7953.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.63% to Rs 3638.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3444.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.89% to Rs 29253.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 33970.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6333.517953.10 -20 29253.9733970.82 -14 OPM %10.6313.97 -13.8814.77 - PBDT820.151292.85 -37 4779.475728.74 -17 PBT637.531137.49 -44 3933.715104.30 -23 NP604.63771.44 -22 3638.113444.09 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 10 2020. 08:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU