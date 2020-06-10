Hero MotoCorp consolidated net profit declines 21.62% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.36% to Rs 6333.51 croreNet profit of Hero MotoCorp declined 21.62% to Rs 604.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 771.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.36% to Rs 6333.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7953.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.63% to Rs 3638.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3444.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.89% to Rs 29253.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 33970.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6333.517953.10 -20 29253.9733970.82 -14 OPM %10.6313.97 -13.8814.77 - PBDT820.151292.85 -37 4779.475728.74 -17 PBT637.531137.49 -44 3933.715104.30 -23 NP604.63771.44 -22 3638.113444.09 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU