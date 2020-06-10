Hero MotoCorp consolidated net profit declines 21.62% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.36% to Rs 6333.51 crore

Net profit of Hero MotoCorp declined 21.62% to Rs 604.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 771.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.36% to Rs 6333.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7953.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.63% to Rs 3638.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3444.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.89% to Rs 29253.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 33970.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

