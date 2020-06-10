JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Market may open higher
Business Standard

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 1596.44 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 6.73% to Rs 14132.28 crore

Net loss of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals reported to Rs 1596.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 318.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.73% to Rs 14132.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15152.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2707.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 331.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.82% to Rs 51001.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 62062.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales14132.2815152.47 -7 51001.9362062.14 -18 OPM %-13.605.39 --4.972.69 - PBDT-2077.79696.70 PL -3172.221352.31 PL PBT-2273.83471.79 PL -3955.43595.56 PL NP-1596.44318.87 PL -2707.65331.95 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 10 2020. 08:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU