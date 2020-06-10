Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 1596.44 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 150.79 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Mangaluru Refinery Petrochemicals Ltd extends help to migrant workers
MRPL ensures petroleum products supply during COVID-19 spread
Shirpur Gold Refinery reports consolidated net loss of Rs 46.81 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd Slides 1.29%
-
Sales decline 6.73% to Rs 14132.28 croreNet loss of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals reported to Rs 1596.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 318.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.73% to Rs 14132.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15152.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2707.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 331.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.82% to Rs 51001.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 62062.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales14132.2815152.47 -7 51001.9362062.14 -18 OPM %-13.605.39 --4.972.69 - PBDT-2077.79696.70 PL -3172.221352.31 PL PBT-2273.83471.79 PL -3955.43595.56 PL NP-1596.44318.87 PL -2707.65331.95 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU