Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 1596.44 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Net loss of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals reported to Rs 1596.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 318.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.73% to Rs 14132.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15152.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2707.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 331.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.82% to Rs 51001.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 62062.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

