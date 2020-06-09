Team Lease Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 29.43 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 14.35% to Rs 1330.30 crore

Net loss of Team Lease Services reported to Rs 29.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 26.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.35% to Rs 1330.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1163.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 64.32% to Rs 34.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 98.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.93% to Rs 5200.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4447.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

