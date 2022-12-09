JUST IN
Metropolis Healthcare appoints Surendran Chemmenkotil as CEO
KPI Green Energy commissions 38.76 MWp solar power projects

KPI Green Energy through its wholly owned subsidiaries namely KPIG Energia and M/s Sun Drops Energia , has commissioned 38.76 MWp Solar Power Projects out of which 9 MWp capacity is under CPP segment and 29.67 MWp capacity is under the Independent Power Producer (IPP) segment of the company.

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022.

