Larsen & Toubro to acquire a US-based OPRO.AI INC

AI INC., a Delaware Corporation.
OPRO. AI INC is engaged in the business of offering Deep Learning Optimization software for process industries (O&G, chemicals, petrochemicals).
The cost of acquisition is a cash consideration of USD 1 million against which LTIFZE shall receive 869,565 shares of Series A Preferred Stock.
