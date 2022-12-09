JUST IN
Larsen & Toubro to acquire a US-based OPRO.AI INC

Larsen & Toubro International FZE (LTIFZE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement on 08 December 2022, to purchase stake in OPRO.

AI INC., a Delaware Corporation.

OPRO. AI INC is engaged in the business of offering Deep Learning Optimization software for process industries (O&G, chemicals, petrochemicals).

The cost of acquisition is a cash consideration of USD 1 million against which LTIFZE shall receive 869,565 shares of Series A Preferred Stock.

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 11:58 IST

