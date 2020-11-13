Hero MotoCorp Ltd in demand

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 3125.45, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.6% in last one year as compared to a 6.77% gain in NIFTY and a 1.49% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3125.45, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 12675.65. The Sensex is at 43283.62, down 0.17%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has dropped around 5.6% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8284.05, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3117.7, up 1.09% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up 20.6% in last one year as compared to a 6.77% gain in NIFTY and a 1.49% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 24.5 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

