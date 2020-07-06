Hero MotoCorp Ltd jumps around 1%

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 2767.25, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.26% in last one year as compared to a 6.64% fall in NIFTY and a 6.26% fall in the Nifty Auto.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2767.25, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.74% on the day, quoting at 10791.6. The Sensex is at 36581.01, up 1.55%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has added around 16.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6971.05, up 2.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2738.55, up 1.3% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 17.55 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

