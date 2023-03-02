Hero MotoCorp records 10% YoY increase in Feb'23 auto sales

Hero MotoCorp said that it had sold 394,460 units of motorcycles and scooters in February 2023, recording 10% growth over the corresponding month of the previous year (February 2022), when the company had sold 358,254 units.

While the company's domestic sales rose by 15% to 382,317 units, exports fell by 55% to 12,143 units in February 2023 over February 2022.

Motorcycles sales amounted to 371,854 units (up 10% YoY) and Scooters sales aggregated to 22,606 units (up 14% YoY) during the period under review.

The two-wheeler maker said that the volumes in the month of February indicate the continuously improving consumer sentiment and the company expects the positive trend to continue in the coming months, on the back of favorable economic indicators.

It further informed that VIDA, Powered by Hero, has initiated operations of its public charging infrastructure in Bengaluru, Delhi and Jaipur. The brand has set up nearly 300 charging points at 50 locations across the three cities for public use.

Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters.

The company's net profit rose 4% to Rs 711 crore on a 2% increase in revenues to Rs 8,031 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The scrip advanced 0.71% to currently trade at Rs 2450 on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)