Adani Transmission Ltd Spurts 4.35%, S&P BSE Power index Rises 1.19%

Adani Transmission Ltd rose 4.35% today to trade at Rs 1565.65. The S&P BSE Power index is up 1.19% to quote at 2849.67. The index is up 13.44 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Green Energy Ltd increased 2.58% and Siemens Ltd added 1.82% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 86.02 % over last one year compared to the 53.23% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Transmission Ltd has added 47.55% over last one month compared to 13.44% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 6.39% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 17961 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.14 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1589.3 on 25 May 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 167.2 on 01 Jun 2020.

