Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Adani Total Gas Ltd, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, NMDC Ltd and Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 May 2021.

Adani Total Gas Ltd, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, NMDC Ltd and Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 May 2021.

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd tumbled 10.37% to Rs 966 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 64788 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19392 shares in the past one month.

Adani Total Gas Ltd lost 9.41% to Rs 1189.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd crashed 8.01% to Rs 420.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

NMDC Ltd corrected 7.69% to Rs 187.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 34.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd plummeted 7.68% to Rs 300.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)