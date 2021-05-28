Hester Biosciences soars after GCVC inks MoU with Bharat Biotech

-
ALSO READ
Hester Bio soars after agreement with ICAR-IVRI for two vaccines
Hester Bio advances after tie up with Gujarat Govt for COVID vaccine
Hester Biosciences launches range of herbal veterinary products
Hester to produce and commercialize Classical Swine Fever Vaccine and Sheep Pox Vaccine
Hester Biosciences launches range of herbal products for livestock and poultry
-
Hester Biosciences surged 9.66% to Rs 2980 after Gujarat Covid Vaccine Consortium (GCVC) signed a pact with Bharat Biotech International towards contract manufacturing for the drug substance for Covaxin.
The GCVC comprises Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) (a Government of Gujarat undertaking), Hester Biosciences and Omnibrx Biotechnologies.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) mandates that Bharat Biotech shall provide the technology for the production of the drug substance for Covaxin, a COVID-19 vaccine. Covaxin is a registered trade mark of Bharat Biotech.
GBRC will act as an advisor and mentor and will facilitate the technology transfer from Bharat Biotech. Hester Biosciences shall provide the complete infrastructure at its Gujarat plant for the manufacturing of the drug substance. Lastly, Omnibrx Biotechnologies shall act as a technology support partner.
This entire process is facilitated by the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India. The drug substance would be available from August 2021 (if everything goes as per the schedule) which will be supplied back to Bharat Biotech for producing Covaxin.
Hester Biosciences said it has estimated an outlay of Rs 40 crore for this project. This proposed manufacturing activity at Hester Biosciences would not disturb any manufacturing or marketing forecasts of its on-going business for the FY 2021-2022.
Hester Biosciences' consolidated net profit rose 7.7% to Rs 12.87 crore on a 12.2% increase in net sales to Rs 56.89 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
Hester Biosciences is one of India's leading animal healthcare companies and are the second largest poultry vaccine manufacturer in the country. The company has a strategic presence in over 30 countries, while focusing on key market needs in India, Nepal and Tanzania.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU