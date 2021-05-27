Cadila Healthcare Q4 PAT spurts 73% to Rs 679 cr

On a consolidated basis, the drug maker's net profit surged 73.25% to Rs 679 crore on 2.52% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 3,846.70 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Profit before exceptional items, tax and share of profit of joint ventures rose 5% year-on-year to Rs 603.10 crore in Q4 FY21. EBIDTA grew by 8% to Rs 855 crore during the fourth quarter from the same quarter, last year.

During the financial year, Cadila Healthcare's net profit spurted 81.33% to Rs 2,133.60 crore on 5.95% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 15,102.20 crore in FY 2021 over FY 2020. The EBIDTA for the year stood at Rs 3,341 crore, registering 20% growth over the previous year.

Cadila Healthcare's business in India geography which comprises human health formulations business, consumer wellness business and animal health business posted a robust growth during the quarter, growing 18% on a Y-o-Y (year-on-year) basis on registering a revenue of Rs 1,772 crore. Human health formulations business in India jumped 15% Y-o-Y and Consumer wellness business grew by 22% on a Y-o-Y basis during the quarter.

US formulations business registered a revenue of Rs 1,509 crore during the quarter. Cadila Healthcare filed 22 additional Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) during the year with the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), taking the cumulative filings to 412. The pharmaceutical major received 35 ANDAs approvals during the year, taking the total to 317 product approvals.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share.

In a separate announcement, Cadila Healthcare announced that it has sought DCGI approval to undertake clinical trials for monoclonal antibodies cocktail that can neutralise COVID infection. Cadila Healthcare said that its biological therapy ZRC-3308, a cocktail of two SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) can emerge as one of the main treatments for mild COVID-19.

ZRC-3308 has demonstrated the ability to neutralize SARS-CoV-2 both in vitro and in animal studies. In animal studies ZRC-3308 reduced damage to the lungs in both prophylactic and therapeutic settings. ZRC-3308 has been found to be safe and well tolerated in animal toxicology studies. SARS-CoV-2 spike protein targeted, neutralizing monoclonal antibody-based treatments have received emergency use authorization in mild COVID 19 in the US, Europe and in India because they significantly reduced viral load in mild patients and their rate of hospitalization.

Cadila Healthcare is a global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare lost 0.29% to Rs 626.05 on BSE. The scrip traded in the range of Rs 621.55 to Rs 638 so far.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)