HFCL gains on collaborating with Microsoft for private 5G solutions for enterprises

HFCL advanced 2.63% to Rs 69.52 after the company announced collaboration with Microsoft to roll out private 5G solutions for enterprises.

In an exchange filing made during market hours today, the company said that with the rapid rollout of 5G in India, enterprises are looking at 5G technology to further their digital transformation.

GSA reports that 41% of private networks being deployed by enterprises are private 5G networks that enable deployment of high-performing infrastructure, which helps boost their connectivity, productivity and operational flexibility.

HFCL has collaborated with Microsoft to create converged private 5G solutions that harness technologies of IoT, cloud, edge computing, AI and analytics to transform industry verticals that include manufacturing, retail & warehouse, mining, education, defence, railways, smart city, etc.

HFCL is deploying one such private 5G enabled industry 4.0 solution as a pilot program using Microsoft Azure public MEC and HFCL 5G indoor small cell, at its optical fiber manufacturing plant in Hyderabad.

Mahendra Nahata, managing director at HFCL, said: "We are very pleased with our collaboration with Microsoft in implementing Industry 4.0 solution in our own factory as a pilot program, using Microsoft Azure public MEC.

The best practices and the lessons learnt will act as a playbook to deploy Private 5G solutions for manufacturing and other industry verticals embarking on a similar digital transformation journey.

HFCL is engaged in a diverse telecom infrastructure enabler with active interest spanning telecom infrastructure development, system integration, and manufacture and supply of high-end telecom equipment, optic fibre and optic fibre cable (OFC).

The company's consolidated net profit rose 22.65% to Rs 96.13 crore despite a 10.65% fall in sales to Rs 1,085.84 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)