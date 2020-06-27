Bajaj Steel Industries standalone net profit rises 37.88% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.30% to Rs 71.41 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Steel Industries rose 37.88% to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.30% to Rs 71.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 77.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 132.52% to Rs 19.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 18.41% to Rs 390.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 329.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

