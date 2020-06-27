Bajaj Steel Industries standalone net profit rises 37.88% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 7.30% to Rs 71.41 croreNet profit of Bajaj Steel Industries rose 37.88% to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.30% to Rs 71.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 77.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 132.52% to Rs 19.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 18.41% to Rs 390.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 329.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales71.4177.03 -7 390.40329.70 18 OPM %12.814.63 -8.997.36 - PBDT8.962.92 207 33.2920.85 60 PBT5.752.93 96 27.1617.24 58 NP4.042.93 38 19.168.24 133
