Triochem Products standalone net profit rises 407.14% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 237.65% to Rs 11.48 crore

Net profit of Triochem Products rose 407.14% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 237.65% to Rs 11.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 359.46% to Rs 3.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 62.19% to Rs 20.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

