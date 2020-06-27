Triochem Products standalone net profit rises 407.14% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 237.65% to Rs 11.48 croreNet profit of Triochem Products rose 407.14% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 237.65% to Rs 11.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 359.46% to Rs 3.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 62.19% to Rs 20.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales11.483.40 238 20.0312.35 62 OPM %22.8222.35 -22.3713.28 - PBDT2.890.70 313 4.721.25 278 PBT2.850.65 338 4.551.04 338 NP2.130.42 407 3.400.74 359
