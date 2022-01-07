Titan Company Ltd Spikes 2.86%, S&P BSE Consumer Durables index Rises 1.56%

Titan Company Ltd has added 11.06% over last one month compared to 6.41% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 2.15% rise in the SENSEX

Titan Company Ltd rose 2.86% today to trade at Rs 2671. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is up 1.56% to quote at 46353.3. The index is up 6.41 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Rajesh Exports Ltd increased 1.8% and Bajaj Electricals Ltd added 1.57% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 49.53 % over last one year compared to the 24.57% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Titan Company Ltd has added 11.06% over last one month compared to 6.41% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 2.15% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 25176 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 40326 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2687.3 on 07 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1396.25 on 22 Feb 2021.

