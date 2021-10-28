Hil Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Vaibhav Global Ltd, Punjab National Bank, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd and Tata Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 October 2021.

Hil Ltd crashed 12.08% to Rs 4541.05 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 14809 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1817 shares in the past one month.

Vaibhav Global Ltd lost 10.62% to Rs 621.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 78184 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17848 shares in the past one month.

Punjab National Bank tumbled 10.04% to Rs 41.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 169.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd slipped 10.00% to Rs 238.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Chemicals Ltd pared 9.52% to Rs 902.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.92 lakh shares in the past one month.

