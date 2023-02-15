All E Technologies consolidated net profit rises 99.22% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.54% to Rs 22.29 crore

Net profit of All E Technologies rose 99.22% to Rs 5.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.54% to Rs 22.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.22.2918.1916.739.464.262.184.122.025.082.55

