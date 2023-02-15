ANI Integrated Services consolidated net profit declines 82.39% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 9.36% to Rs 39.84 croreNet profit of ANI Integrated Services declined 82.39% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.36% to Rs 39.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 36.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales39.8436.43 9 OPM %05.41 -PBDT0.321.99 -84 PBT0.211.86 -89 NP0.311.76 -82
