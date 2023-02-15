Techno Electric & Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 72.66% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 37.74% to Rs 185.26 crore

Net profit of Techno Electric & Engineering Company declined 72.66% to Rs 31.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 114.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 37.74% to Rs 185.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 297.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales185.26297.56 -38 OPM %12.6013.59 -PBDT41.67159.04 -74 PBT39.74157.24 -75 NP31.41114.87 -73

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:46 IST

