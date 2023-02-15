Techno Electric & Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 72.66% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Techno Electric gallops on bagging new orders worth Rs 1,455 cr
Techno Electric sizzles on bagging orders
Techno Electric gains on selling wind power assets for Rs 159 cr
Techno Electric & Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 9.30% in the September 2022 quarter
Salasar Techno Engineering secures LoI worth Rs 143 cr from Nepal Electricity Authority
-
Sales decline 37.74% to Rs 185.26 croreNet profit of Techno Electric & Engineering Company declined 72.66% to Rs 31.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 114.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 37.74% to Rs 185.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 297.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales185.26297.56 -38 OPM %12.6013.59 -PBDT41.67159.04 -74 PBT39.74157.24 -75 NP31.41114.87 -73
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU