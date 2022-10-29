Himadri Speciality Chemical consolidated net profit rises 281.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 64.10% to Rs 1058.91 crore

Net profit of Himadri Speciality Chemical rose 281.83% to Rs 35.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 64.10% to Rs 1058.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 645.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1058.91645.299.174.5985.3624.3772.2912.2935.939.41

