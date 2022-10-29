Himadri Speciality Chemical consolidated net profit rises 281.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 64.10% to Rs 1058.91 croreNet profit of Himadri Speciality Chemical rose 281.83% to Rs 35.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 64.10% to Rs 1058.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 645.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1058.91645.29 64 OPM %9.174.59 -PBDT85.3624.37 250 PBT72.2912.29 488 NP35.939.41 282
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU