KCL Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 433.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 255.62% to Rs 6.33 crore

Net profit of KCL Infra Projects rose 433.33% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 255.62% to Rs 6.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.6.331.78-3.7916.290.240.050.220.030.160.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)