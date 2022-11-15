JUST IN
KCL Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 433.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 255.62% to Rs 6.33 crore

Net profit of KCL Infra Projects rose 433.33% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 255.62% to Rs 6.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales6.331.78 256 OPM %-3.7916.29 -PBDT0.240.05 380 PBT0.220.03 633 NP0.160.03 433

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 10:27 IST

