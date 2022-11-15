UFM Industries standalone net profit declines 17.91% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 29.55% to Rs 28.28 croreNet profit of UFM Industries declined 17.91% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.55% to Rs 28.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales28.2821.83 30 OPM %2.024.40 -PBDT0.790.95 -17 PBT0.730.89 -18 NP0.550.67 -18
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
