UFM Industries standalone net profit declines 17.91% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.55% to Rs 28.28 crore

Net profit of UFM Industries declined 17.91% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.55% to Rs 28.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales28.2821.83 30 OPM %2.024.40 -PBDT0.790.95 -17 PBT0.730.89 -18 NP0.550.67 -18

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 10:27 IST

