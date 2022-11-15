UFM Industries standalone net profit declines 17.91% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.55% to Rs 28.28 crore

Net profit of UFM Industries declined 17.91% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.55% to Rs 28.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.28.2821.832.024.400.790.950.730.890.550.67

