Vipul Organics standalone net profit declines 74.85% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Vipul Organics declined 74.85% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.43% to Rs 36.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.36.7631.047.0511.792.103.510.532.250.421.67

