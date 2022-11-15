JUST IN
Abbott India Q2 PAT jumps 38% YoY to Rs 266 cr
Vipul Organics standalone net profit declines 74.85% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.43% to Rs 36.76 crore

Net profit of Vipul Organics declined 74.85% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.43% to Rs 36.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales36.7631.04 18 OPM %7.0511.79 -PBDT2.103.51 -40 PBT0.532.25 -76 NP0.421.67 -75

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

