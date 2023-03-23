Hindalco Industries Ltd soars 1.5%, up for third straight session

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 398.65, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 35.9% in last one year as compared to a 0.13% slide in NIFTY and a 15.07% slide in the Nifty Media index.

Hindalco Industries Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 398.65, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 17200.85. The Sensex is at 58371.88, up 0.27%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has dropped around 4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5492.35, up 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 68.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 75.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.34 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

