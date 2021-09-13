Hindalco Industries Ltd Spurts 1.92%, S&P BSE Metal index Rises 1.12%

Hindalco Industries Ltd has added 6.88% over last one month compared to 1.08% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 4.88% rise in the SENSEX

Hindalco Industries Ltd rose 1.92% today to trade at Rs 472.35. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 1.12% to quote at 20936.12. The index is down 1.08 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vedanta Ltd increased 1.67% and Coal India Ltd added 1.08% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 138.92 % over last one year compared to the 49.64% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 34458 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.94 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 476 on 13 Sep 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 155 on 24 Sep 2020.

