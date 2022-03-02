Hindalco Industries Ltd spurts 5.75%

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 606.75, up 5.75% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 68.85% in last one year as compared to a 8.17% gain in NIFTY and a 50.93% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindalco Industries Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 606.75, up 5.75% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.8% on the day, quoting at 16490.9. The Sensex is at 55087.9, down 2.06%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has added around 18.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5896.85, up 3.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 295.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 107.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 607.45, up 6.07% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 68.85% in last one year as compared to a 8.17% gain in NIFTY and a 50.93% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 29.39 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

